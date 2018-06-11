One man is dead after an early morning wreck in Limestone County.
The two-car wreck happened along Highway 72 near the corner of Seven Mile Post.
Officials told WAAY 31 that a male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A female driver was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for possible minor injuries following the wreck.
As of 6:40 a.m., the Limestone County Coroner was still working at the scene along with the State Trooper's office.
The Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Athens Police managed traffic since there was only enough room for one lane of traffic to flow in one direction.
The identity of the deceased isn't expected until sometime later on Monday, pending notification of next of kin.
The wreck is under investigation.
Related Content
- One man dead in early morning Limestone County wreck
- 1 dead in Limestone County wreck
- Victim in deadly Limestone County wreck identified
- Rogersville woman identified in deadly Limestone County wreck
- Pedestrian killed in Limestone County
- Roads reopen in Limestone County
- Early morning wreck temporarily shuts down Wall Triana exit
- Four injured, one arrested in early morning wreck
- Colbert County deputy involved in morning wreck
- Lack of funding impacting Limestone County bridges