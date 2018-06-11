Clear
One man dead in early morning Limestone County wreck

One man died as a result of the wreck. The other driver was taken to the hospital for possible minor injuries.

The two-car crash also sent the other driver to the hospital for evaluation.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 6:40 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

One man is dead after an early morning wreck in Limestone County.

The two-car wreck happened along Highway 72 near the corner of Seven Mile Post.

Officials told WAAY 31 that a male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A female driver was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital for possible minor injuries following the wreck.

As of 6:40 a.m., the Limestone County Coroner was still working at the scene along with the State Trooper's office.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Athens Police managed traffic since there was only enough room for one lane of traffic to flow in one direction.

The identity of the deceased isn't expected until sometime later on Monday, pending notification of next of kin.

The wreck is under investigation.

