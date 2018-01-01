One man dead after two trucks crash in Madison County

A Huntsville man was killed in a two pickup truck crash in Madison County at Highway 72 and Dug Hill Road.

John Ed Stone was a passenger in a 2013 GMC Sierra. The GMC collided with a 2009 Chevy Silverado Saturday afternoon just before 2 o’clock.

Alabama State Troopers say Stone, who was 85, was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers tell us he was not wearing a seat belt. The driver of the GMC, 85-year-old Betha Humphrey of Owens Crossroads, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 51-year-old William Kuzy of Hazel Green, along with his three passengers were hurt. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.