One last day with cooler temperatures

A mostly cloudy sky makes for another fairly gray day across the Tennessee Valley.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 7:31 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Tuesday begins with patchy fog and comfortably cool temperatures. We won't see much in the way of rain, but our eastern counties can expect a stray shower this afternoon. Still, the chance of rain is 20%. High temperatures will be below average again - in the lower 80s.

The warm up commences tomorrow with highs back to average in the upper 80s. An isolated shower is also possible, but many locations stay dry. In fact, the rest of the 7 day forecast is relatively dry. The weekend will feature sunshine and hot temperatures.

At this time, we are monitoring Hurricane Florence. The impact on the Tennessee Valley will likely be minimal, even if the remnants track a little farther west that current data suggests, we'll likely only see breezy conditions with a few showers.

