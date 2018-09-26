Clear
UPDATE: Highway 67 re-opened after fatal multi-vehicle wreck

The wreck happened on Highway 67 near the Wheeler Refuge headquarters.

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 10:48 AM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 11:41 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: Highway 67 has been re-opened.

Two fatalities have been confirmed from a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 67 that occurred around 10:00 a.m. near the Wheeler Refuge headquarters.

Decatur Police say that three individuals sustained injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

All eastbound lanes are currently blocked, and one westbound lane has been converted to eastbound. Officials urge drivers to avoid the area and to expect delays while travelling. 

WAAY 31 will update as more information is known.

