Clear

One fatality after car wreck Tuesday night

One person was killed and another was medflighted to the hospital after a car wreck Tuesday night at the corner of Zehner Road and Quinn Road outside of Athens.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 10:06 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A roadway in Limestone County is back open this morning after a deadly crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened at the corner of Zehner Road and Quinn Road outside of Athens. One person was killed in the wreck, but the victim's name is still unknown. Another person in the wreck was medflighted to an area hospital.

According to Limestone County sheriff's deputies, the crash happened when an El Camino and a GMC Envoy collided. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found one person dead and another trapped inside the vehicle.

There is no word yet on why the collision happened or if either driver was wearing their seatbelts.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events