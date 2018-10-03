One fatality after car wreck Tuesday night

A roadway in Limestone County is back open this morning after a deadly crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened at the corner of Zehner Road and Quinn Road outside of Athens. One person was killed in the wreck, but the victim's name is still unknown. Another person in the wreck was medflighted to an area hospital.

According to Limestone County sheriff's deputies, the crash happened when an El Camino and a GMC Envoy collided. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found one person dead and another trapped inside the vehicle.

There is no word yet on why the collision happened or if either driver was wearing their seatbelts.