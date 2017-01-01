One deputy dead, 4 other deputies shot in Colorado

One sheriff's deputy was killed and four others shot after police responded to a call about a domestic dispute at an apartment complex in an affluent suburban county outside of Denver, authorities said.

Two other people were also shot in the incident, and the suspect is believed to be dead, police said, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The shootings occurred after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex at about 5:30 a.m. local time.



As the incident was still unfolding, police asked people to avoid the area and for those nearby to shelter in place.

Twitter Ads info and privacy

A hearse bearing the "Stars and Stripes" flag was captured driving out of Littleton Hospital and trailed by a convoy of law enforcement SUVs and cruisers with their lightpacks on.

It was all in tribute to the unidentified deputy who reportedly died at earlier that morning in the line of duty.

The scene was videotaped and was posted on the sheriff's Facebook page under the heading: "Motorcade for our fallen deputy."