One person is dead after a Friday morning wreck on Highway 72 in north Huntsville.

The wreck happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 72 at Academy Drive, Huntsville police said. An SUV and a truck collided at the intersection.

There was no immediate word on what caused the wreck.

The intersection was shut down while police investigated the wreck. It reopened around 10:20 a.m.