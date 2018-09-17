One dead in fatal apartment shooting in Huntsville

Huntsville Police are investigating a late-night shooting that left one man dead.
Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Westlake Apartments on Sparkman Drive.
When police arrived, they found a man was shot multiple times and was lying behind one of the apartment buildings. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators spent several hours combing the apartment complex talking with neighbors and gathering evidence. As of the publishing of this article, no suspect was identified and officers are working to determine the identity of the man who died.
Around the same time, Huntsville Police said there was a fight that broke out at the Texaco gas station at the corner of Sparkman Drive and Jordan Lane. Investigators are working to determine if the two events are related.
If you know anything about either crime, you’re asked to contact Huntsville Police.
