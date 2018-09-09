Clear

One dead, four injured in shooting near Auburn University

Police say they do not believe the shooting was random and an investigation is ongoing.

Posted: Sep. 9, 2018 10:08 AM
Posted By: Rodneya Ross

AUBURN, Ala (AP) - One person is dead and four people have been injured following a shooting at a McDonald's near Auburn University in Alabama.

Auburn Police say in a statement that officers responded to the restaurant on West Magnolia Ave. just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday and found a 20-year-old man from Tuskegee dead from gunshot wounds.

Police say four other people, including an Auburn University student, were injured. The injured included a 16-year-old victim from Opelika, Ala., who was flown to Piedmont Columbus Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. Three additional people injured - ages 17, 19, and 21 - were transported to East Alabama Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was random and an investigation is ongoing.

No further details were immediately available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Decatur
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events