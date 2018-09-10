One arrested, up to three more sought in Huntsville business burglary

Huntsville Police are searching for as many as three people after an early morning burglary to a north Huntsville business.

Around 2:17 a.m., officers responded to Tractor Supply Co. on North Memorial Parkway, just south of Mastin Lake Road.

When they arrived, they spotted a man fleeing from the back of the store.

The man led police on a foot chase and was caught behind the adjacent Big Lots.

Investigators said the man, who was in his 60s, told officers he was with three others when they broke through the back fence of Tractor Supply Co. and attempted to take some merchandise.

He noted to police that the others were driving a red pickup truck, but stated two different manufacturers for the truck.

A store manager was called in to assist police and to start identifying what may have been stolen.

Because the merchandise was taken beyond the fenced area of the property, investigators said the man will be charged with felony theft. The crime rose to a felony level because the items were valued at around $3000.

Huntsville Police are working to determine who else was involved and arrest those individuals. If you have any information that could help with their investigation, you’re asked to call Huntsville Police.