One Place of the Shoals re-opens their sexual assault nurse examiner program

One Place of the Shoals announced on Thursday they would be re-opening their sexual assault nurse examiner, better known as, (SANE) program to help victims in the Shoals.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly told WAAY 31 when the Shoals Crisis Center shut down last summer, because they lost funding, it meant sexual assault victims were either having to drive to meet a sexual assault nurse in Huntsville or go to a local emergency room.

"It's huge to get this back," said Connolly. "That's why we worked so hard to get this back because some victims might not want to even go to the hospital much less drive to Huntsville."

Now that One Place of the Shoals will have a sexual assault nurse on hand to conduct rape kits and collect evidence, it can help lead to prosecution.

"You're getting someone that is qualified to do those exams it's important for the well being of the victim but it's also important in law enforcement so that we get proper evidence so we can hold an offender accountable," said Connolly.

One Place of the Shoals was able to start the sane nurse program back up after they received grants from the state.

"I think that's really awesome. It's a long drive as I know from Florence to Huntsville so it's easier access for people in the area," said Shoals native, Liza Harrison.

One Place of the Shoals sexual assault nurse will officially start seeing victims at the beginning of April. One Place is also kicking off a campaign called start by believing to encourage victims to come forward.