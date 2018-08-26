One More Cool Morning, Then Warming Begins

Our calm and quiet weather continues. The one change that arrives in the next twenty-four hours is an increase in cloud cover.

With a clear sky Thursday night through Friday morning, temperatures will drop. Like Thursday morning, low temperatures on Friday morning will be mostly in the lower 60s. A few cooler spots will briefly drop into the 50s. Some of us may want a light jacket one more time. Friday afternoon will become partly cloudy. A disturbance over the central U.S. will weaken as it approaches. A stray light shower is possible from Friday's clouds, but the odds of seeing rain are smaller than 10%.

Humidity will increase this weekend. The result will be more clouds and warmer mornings. Afternoons will also start warming, and lower 90s will return on Sunday afternoon. The chance for rain returns to the forecast on Sunday afternoon, too. The chance is small through Wednesday before it increases more on Thursday of next week. The low chance for rain comes from mainly spotty showers.