One More Cold Day, Then Warming Begins

We stayed below freezing today, and most of the Tennessee Valley will not break freezing tomorrow. Saturday afternoon will warm back above freezing, then more appreciable warming will begin on Sunday.

Scroll for more content...

This evening will be clear. Temperatures will drop through the 20s. Wind chills will be in the teens. Wind will relax overnight. The wind chill will become less of an issue, but the lighter winds will allow temperatures to drop to 12-15 degrees for a low. Tomorrow starts with teens. Lights winds will mean wind chills within about five degrees of the temperatures. The day will be sunny. Highs will range from mid-to-upper 30s across the Shoals with low-to-mid 30s from Huntsville and Fayetteville to Sand Mountain.

Sunday's bigger warming will bring 40s back to the Tennessee Valley. Sunday night and Monday will even stay above freezing. That warming comes with rain overnight Sunday and Monday.