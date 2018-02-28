One Decatur neighborhood is fed up with people speeding through

Neighbors told WAAY 31 they've told the Decatur Police Department about the issue in the attempts to get speed bumps, but the problem is still happening.

Neighbors in the area of Sherwood Drive and Crestview Drive characterize it as almost like Talladega Speedway with the amount of cars that speed through there.

The speed limit along both streets is 30 miles per hour, but it drops to 15 miles per hour at the tight turn from Crestview Dr. onto Sherwood Dr.

Heather Smith said she rarely sees drivers follow the 15 miles per hour limit, which directly impacts her family.

"My children can't play in front of our house, because I don't feel safe," said Smith.

To see exactly how bad the problem actually is WAAY 31 took a radar gun to see how fast people were going.

In 10 minutes there was a majority of people who drove faster than 15 miles per hour around the curve.

"It's a lot more present than it was twenty years ago. There's so much more traffic in this little area," said Smith.

The issue gets even worse during certain times of year.

"Especially 4th of july and if anythings going along at point mallard," said Smith.

The Decatur Police Department told WAAY 31 people who are concerned about speeders should contact Captain Chris Jones at cjones@decatur-al.gov to start the process of getting speed bumps.

A traffic study will then be considered.

If a problem is identified it will move into an enforcement phase.

If the issue persists speed bumps are then an option.

Smith said she and other neighbors have contacted police about this street, but she said nothing was done.

"They can sit out here for an hour and realize how much people speed," said Smith.

Even though Smith other neighbors have tried and failed to get speed bumps in this neighborhood Smith said she's going to try once again to contact the police department to get speed bumps.

Despite neighbors claiming they've started the process of getting speed bumps before the Decatur Police Department told WAAY 31 they have never had this issue along Crestview Dr. brought up to them.