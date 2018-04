Athens police turned to technology to help track down a stolen vehicle Friday.

Scroll for more content...

Investigators said Rodrecous Rogers stole a vehicle in Florence and OnStar was tracking Rogers as he drove it into town.

Officers spotted Rogers and tried to stop him, but they say he would not stop. The vehicle was later disabled by OnStar on I-65, just south of US 72.

Rogers is charged with receiving stolen property and attempting to elude officers. He is in the County Jail.