Old Highway 20 bridge in Limestone County will see construction in 2018

A bridge in Limestone County will soon see construction after being shutdown for almost three years.

The bridge is on Old Highway 20 in Limestone County, just past Greenbrier Rd.

The bridge is located right down the street from where the Mazda Toyota manufacturing USA plant will be located.

The bridge has been closed for three years but today commissioners told WAAY 31 they have enough money to go ahead and begin construction.

"We come down this way pretty often to eat and see some of the people we grew up with down here," said Charlie Tucker, a resident in the area.

Tucker spent most of his life in the Greenbrier area and said the bridge's closure caused plenty of headaches.

"Its an inconvenience the way you have to get back to Greenbrier if you're coming from Athens. You have to go all the way around 565," Tucker said.

Flooding forced the bridge to close more than two years ago in December 2015. It simply never reopened..

However, Limestone county said that will be fixed sometime in 2018 and money is on the way to reopen the bridge. It's needed with Toyota Mazda moving in by 2021.

The Alabama Department of Transportation, the City of Huntsville and the Commissioner Jason Black will all contribute cash to make the repairs.

Money wasn't the only obstacle keeping the county from starting construction.

The federal government said there are endangered snails in the area-- which forced a change in the new bridge's design and location.

"I hate that it hasn't been opened already for thru traffic for local people and the farmers, but when you don't have the money, you just don't have the money," Comissioner Black said.

Tucker said he's hopeful with construction starting sometime this year this will help the flow of traffic.