Officials have announced a new president for new Madison Baseball Team

The new Madison Southern League Team officially has a new president.

Roger Wexelberg was named to the position. He has over 25 years in professional sports, including terms as the General Manager for the Oklahoma City 89ers, Fort Myers Miracle and the Orlando Cubs, all minor league teams.

Ralph Nelson, who is managing partner for BallCorps LLC, owner of the new Madison Team made the announcement Tuesday. Nelson says “Roger Wexelberg will fit in perfectly with what they’re looking for in a day to day leader for the new ball team.”

Roger and his family will move to Madison later this summer. He will begin work with BallCorps LLC in July, and take over as the Mobile Bay Bears in October.

The Mobile Bay Bears will relocate to Madison for the 2020 season. A name has not been announced for the new team. They will play in a new $46 million stadium in Town Madison. The stadium will also be used to host other events. Ground breaking on the new stadium happened earlier in June.