Madison and Madison County officials were on hand Wednesday morning for the groundbreaking of the Town Madison development's first hotel.

Officials broke ground on the Home 2 Suites by Hilton, which will be located at the southeast corner of Interstate 565 and Wall Triana Highway.

The hotel will be the first to open in Madison in 6 years.

It will be located near the city's planned baseball stadium, which is expected to become the home of a minor league baseball team.