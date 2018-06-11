Clear
Officials investigating early morning house fire

Huntsville fire officials are investigating an early morning fire.

Posted: Jun. 11, 2018 5:43 AM
Updated: Jun. 11, 2018 6:00 AM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

Huntsville fire officials are investigating after an early morning fire in the 200 block of 8th Street NW in Huntsville.

Officials confirmed that no one was home at the time of the fire.

Huntsville fire told WAAY 31 that they were able to put the fire out within 10 minutes.

Right now, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

