Photo Gallery 1 Images
Huntsville fire officials are investigating after an early morning fire in the 200 block of 8th Street NW in Huntsville.
Officials confirmed that no one was home at the time of the fire.
Huntsville fire told WAAY 31 that they were able to put the fire out within 10 minutes.
Right now, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
Related Content
- Officials investigating early morning house fire
- Early morning fire at Blessin Restaurant under investigation
- Huntsville man dies in house fire early Saturday morning
- Four killed in early morning house fire in Tennessee
- Early morning house fire in Decatur displaces two men
- Man suffers injuries from early morning house fire
- Business destroyed in early morning garage fire
- Early morning fire destroys Huntsville apartment building
- Early morning fire destroys apartment unit
- Crews battle early morning fire in Elkmont