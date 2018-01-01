Occasional Showers Through Sunday Morning

As a cold front approaches it will bring a line of showers that will linger in the Valley through Sunday morning. Most areas won't see big rain totals but any rain we get will help us get out of the drought faster.

Once the rain exits the cold air returns for a couple of days. We will see highs in the 40s for Monday and Tuesday. We will also be fairly sunny for most of the workweek until our next system arrives.

We are tracking a system that could arrive as early as Thursday evening and initally bring us some rain. We are still monitoring the situation and seeing just how fast the cold air comes in behind the front. As of right now, I'd say we do have a chance of seeing a snow/rain mix as the systems leaves on Friday.