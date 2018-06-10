Oakwood University breaks ground on new farm market

"I know what its like to not be healthy, or have strokes and things like that so I want to make sure that I encourage people to not just visit our farm but purchase things that are healthy for their bodies," Gerald Kibble, future patron of the market.

People who talked at the groundbreaking for the farm market say it's make a big difference.

They're looking forward to the impact they want the market to have on Huntsville

"This will be a community-based farm not just a farm where people can say we have one in our community but a farm where individuals can come and actually be a part of it," Kenn L. Dixon, Dirctor Marketing and Public Relations.

The new area is set to have an open-air market, a store, walking trails and a park.

Together it'll grow to 18 acres

"There's just going to be more interaction there's going to be walking trails so they can buy their food and if they wanna sit by the water and enjoy fresh produce, they can. There's going to be smoothies so they can have smoothies with their food. So, there's going to be a lot more produce availble," Kenn L. Dixon.

The market is set to open Spring of 2019