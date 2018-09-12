Not Much Rain Before Florence But We Could See Some Indirect Impacts As It Moves Closer

The boundary that has just been far enough to the east keeping the rain chances away has finally moved back into the Valley. This means we will see some spotty showers, mainly for Sand Mountain, linger through the rest of this afternoon.

Temperatures will also spike intot he low 90s the next few days but our forecast from Sunday and into next week highly depends on Florence and the track it takes.

If it continues along its' projected path we won't see much rain from Florence but we will see our wind speeds increase. We should see breezy and gusty conditions Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. We could see sustained winds of 15 mph and gust up to 25 mph at times. We could see winds gusting up to 35 mph for Sand Mountain where the wind energy would be greatest.