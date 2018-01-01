Nosey the elephant to stay in Lawrence County's care for now

An elephant whose owner is facing an animal cruelty charge in Lawrence County will stay in the county's care, a judge ruled Monday morning.

Lawrence County District Court Judge Angela Terry ruled that Nosey will stay in the custody of county animal control officer Kimberly Carpenter, who will make decisions about Nosey's placement and treatment.

Nosey is being held at The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tenn., where she was taken after being seized in December. Her owner, circus owner Hugo Liebel, is charged with animal cruelty.

Lawrence County authorities seized Nosey and four miniature ponies from Liebel after his vehicle broke down in Lawrence County in November. Authorities said the elephant had been chained by the legs, was unable to move and was standing in her own feces without adequate food, water or shelter.