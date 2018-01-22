wx_icon Huntsville 52°

Nosey the Elephant's owner asks for jury trial

Hugo Liebel wants jurors to decide whether his elephant should remain in the county's care while he faces an animal cruelty charge.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2018 12:24 PM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2018 12:35 PM

The owner of an elephant being held in an animal cruelty case want a jury to decide whether he should get custody of the animal.

Hugo Liebel filed an appeal to a judge's order that Lawrence County's animal control officer make decisions about the care of Nosey the elephant. 

Nosey is being held at the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tenn., while Liebel and his wife face animal cruelty charges.

Liebel and his wife were charged after his vehicle carrying Nosey broke down in Lawrence County in November. After visiting where the elephant was being held, county animal control officer Karen Carpenter seized Nosey, saying she was chained without food, water or shelter.

The Liebels are scheduled to appear in court Thursday to make a plea.  

