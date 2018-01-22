Nosey the Elephant's owner asks for jury trial

The owner of an elephant being held in an animal cruelty case want a jury to decide whether he should get custody of the animal.

Hugo Liebel filed an appeal to a judge's order that Lawrence County's animal control officer make decisions about the care of Nosey the elephant.

Nosey is being held at the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tenn., while Liebel and his wife face animal cruelty charges.

The District Court of Lawrence County, Alabama has issued an order in response to Nosey’s custody proceedings on December 15. Custody of Nosey remains in place. We are delighted by this progress toward The Sanctuary becoming Nosey’s lifetime home. pic.twitter.com/gHXwslhGac — Elephant Sanctuary (@ElephantsTN) January 22, 2018

Liebel and his wife were charged after his vehicle carrying Nosey broke down in Lawrence County in November. After visiting where the elephant was being held, county animal control officer Karen Carpenter seized Nosey, saying she was chained without food, water or shelter.

The Liebels are scheduled to appear in court Thursday to make a plea.