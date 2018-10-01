Northrop Grumman awarded $289 million from U.S. Army

The U.S. Army awarded $289 million to Northrop Grumman to continue the design and development of its Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System.
The contract will allow Northrop Grumman to upgrade its Integrated Battle Command System engagement operation centers and integrated fire control networks relays. According to the company, this is intended to enhance performance, reliability and maintainability.
“IBCS maximizes the combat potential of sensors and weapons while allowing future modernization at lower overall lifecycle costs,” said Dan Verwiel, vice president and general manager of missile defense and protective systems at Northrop Grumman.
