Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Northrop Grumman awarded $289 million from U.S. Army

U.S. Army (MGN)

The U.S. Army awarded a $289 million contract to Northrop Grumman to continue the design and development of its Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System.

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 2:04 PM
Updated: Oct. 1, 2018 2:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The U.S. Army awarded $289 million to Northrop Grumman to continue the design and development of its Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System. 

The contract will allow Northrop Grumman to upgrade its Integrated Battle Command System engagement operation centers and integrated fire control networks relays. According to the company, this is intended to enhance performance, reliability and maintainability.

“IBCS maximizes the combat potential of sensors and weapons while allowing future modernization at lower overall lifecycle costs,” said Dan Verwiel, vice president and general manager of missile defense and protective systems at Northrop Grumman.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events