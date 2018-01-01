Clear
North Ridge Apartments' storage shed destroyed in early morning fire

The fire was contained to the shed and didn't damage the adjacent club house.

The shed was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Posted: Mar. 12, 2018 6:12 AM
Updated: Mar. 12, 2018 6:12 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

An early morning fire at an apartment compelx is under investigation.

Huntsville Fire was called out to the North Ridge Apartment complex around 3:30 a.m. for a call on a structure fire.

When they arrived, firefighters found a storage shed in the middle of the complex was fully engulffed in flames. 

They were able to put out the fire in a few minutes, but not before it destroyed the shed. Fortunately, they were able to contain the fire to the shed and prevent it from spreading to the adjacent club house. 

Flames did damage power lines hanging above the shed. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

