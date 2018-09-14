Clear
Huntsville hosts international festival

North Alabama celebrated its 9th annual international festival Friday, September 14.

Posted: Sep. 14, 2018 4:36 PM
Updated: Sep. 14, 2018 4:38 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Locals celebrated the 9th annual international festival at the University of Alabama in Huntsville's fitness center.

The festival is intended to celebrate the influence of foreign-born citizens to North Alabama. It included displays from 42 participating nations and a live performance of Russian dance.

Chairman of iFest, Michael Ayokanmbi, and multiple city officials hosted the event, which included activities like educational sessions and arts and crafts. 

