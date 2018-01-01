Nominations being accepted now for Women Honoring Women honorees

The Women's Economic Development Council Foundation honors outstanding professional women in Madison County at their annual fundraiser, Women Honoring Women. Women who are selected as honorees will present their success stories at the September 20th event.

The Women Honoring Women event is a fundraiser to support the WEDC Foundation Scholars program. This program supports local women who are working and going to college to obtain a 2- or 4-year degree. Scholars are provided mentors, development programs, networking opportunities, and financial assistance.

Nominations are now being accepted for 2018 nominees. To qualify, a woman must live and work in Madison County, left or created a legacy in the Huntsville/Madison County community and not have served on the WEDC Foundation Board or Women Honoring Women Committee within the last three years.

A complete list of requirements and the application are on the WEDC Foundation website at www.wedcfoundation.org/honoree-nomination. Nominations for the Women Honoring Women Honorees will be accepted until March 30th and an Honoree announcement will be made June 12th.