No warning label for coffee in Alabama just yet

A court ruling in California means coffee companies like Starbucks have to put health warning labels on cups of coffee in the state.

This is because of a chemical found in coffee that is known to cause cancer.

Its naturally occurring in coffee, because of the roasting process.

Several people WAAY 31 talked to Friday said the ruling in California will have no bearing on whether or not they get a cup of coffee or not.

Jason owen consumes coffee regularly, "I drink about 3 cups of coffee a day."

He doesn't plan on changing his habit, even with the ruling about the chemical in coffee, because of what it does for him.

"Wakes me up in the morning," said Owen.

Owen isn't alone.

John Ballew said he won't change how much coffee he drinks either, because he trusts his experiences with the drink.

"It doesn't really worry me that much, just because I've been drinking it my whole life. Everybody I know has been drinking it their whole lives and that hasn't happened to any of us," said Ballew.

WAAY 31 called Alabama Department of Public Health officials to ask about this.

They told us they're aware of the ruling in california and plan on evaluating the scientific findings at the center of the court case.

Right now, they said there is no reason to believe coffee is unhealthy to drink.

Owen said he trusts what the Alabama Department of Public Health said.

"It really doesn't surprise me that california would be coming out with that ahead of the curve, but I still think we need more research to really know, so I agree with the state of alabama on that. Lets just slow down and see what really happens," said Owen.

One family in Huntsville said if more studies come out showing coffee does officially cause cancer it would make them warn their children about starting to drink it.