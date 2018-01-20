2 look to become first to go from mayor to Alabama governor

Two Alabama mayors are running for governor, but they’ll face an uphill battle, because no mayor in state history has ever won the governor’s race.

Republican mayor Tommy Battle of Huntsville and Democratic mayor Walt Maddox of Tuscaloosa are both trying to make history as the first to win the gubernatorial race.

Battle officially qualified as a Republican candidate Thursday. Battle told WAAY 31 he has a proven history of getting results in Huntsville and hopes to do the same at the state level.

“We have a track record, and if you want to check that track record you’ll find that we have been able to accomplish an awful lot in the city and in an area. And if we can do that same thing in Montgomery recommit do the same thing and make the whole state move forward,” Battle said.

Maddox also told WAAY 31 Montgomery is broken, and the people of Alabama deserve result oriented leadership. According to Maddox, mayors are doing more than ever for the state of Alabama.

“The role of mayor has transformed really in the last 10 years and we’re seeing it in Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Mobile, Montgomery and Birmingham. With the dysfunction in Montgomery, mayors are being asked, and are having, to do more than any time in the state’s history, which does have the effect of putting you more in the spotlight and people understanding that we’re problem solvers and not politicians,” Maddox said.

Currently, there are 10 candidates running for Governor.

The statewide primary election is scheduled for June 5.