No foul play suspected in deadly Moores Mill fire

New details are coming out about a deadly fire in the Moores Mill community of Madison County.

The Alabama Department of Insurance says Jeff Humphrey, 78, died as a result of the fire, which happened Monday.

The fire happened on Federal Lane just off Winchester Road. Firefighters with the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department worked to get Humphrey, who was disabled, out of the house. He was confined to his bed.

Paramedics with HEMSI treated Humphrey before taking him to a hospital where he died.

Authorities tell WAAY 31 the fire was contained to a back bedroom.

While the fire remains under investigation, it appears the fire was set accidentally.