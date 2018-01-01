No criminal charges for Madison County High student who took gun on campus

New details: prosecutors will not file criminal charges against the student who took a gun on campus at Madison County High.

Madison County’s Sheriff’s office tells WAAY 31, its investigators consulted with the District Attorney’s office and decided against filing charges.

On February 21st, a parent emailed the school to warn administrators a student might have taken a gun on campus.

This was one week after the deadly school shooting in Florida.

At MCHS, the student never made a threat.

But, the sheriff’s office tells WAAY 31 a school resource officer found the .22 rifle in the student’s truck.

Although there will be no criminal charges, the Madison County Board of Ed tells WAAY 31 the automatic penalty for taking a gun on campus is suspension for a year.