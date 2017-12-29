Colbert County authorities still searching for clues in deadly stabbing

One week ago, the Colbert County Coroner told WAAY 31 69-year-old John Johnson was stabbed over a dozen times in his upper body at his home on Bainbridge Loop, in Colbert County.

Frank Williamson, the Colbert County Sheriff, said his office has not let up in working this case through the holidays. They do have some persons of interest but don't believe this was a random act. No arrests have been made in the case.

We did speak with Johnson's family and friends off camera. They said they're at a loss on who could have done this. They said Johnson was a laid back, easy going guy and didn't have any enemies.

Williamson said they are chasing down every lead they get. They are urging people to call the sheriff's office at 256- 383-0714 with any tips someone might have.

Johnson's body was sent to the Alabama Forensics lab for an autopsy. The coroner said they do not have those preliminary autopsy results back yet.