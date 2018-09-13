Clear

Nightclub shooter arrested

Man arrested in nightclub shooting that left 5 wounded.

Sep. 13, 2018
Posted By: Nick Santana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis police say the man who opened fire at a Tennessee nightclub and wounded several people has been arrested.

News outlets report 32-year-old Jeremy Beck was taken into custody Wednesday night on charges including attempted second-degree murder. Police say Beck shot four people Monday night at the Purple Haze nightclub, steps from the historic Beale Street in downtown Memphis.

Police said one person was in a hospital in critical condition immediately following the attack, and the other three were in noncritical condition at hospitals. Another person suffered an undisclosed injury during the shooting and was also hospitalized.

The current conditions of the five people are unknown. Authorities haven't released a motive. The club says it's temporarily closing to review security operations.

It's unclear if Beck has a lawyer to comment.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

