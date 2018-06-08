A sign of recovery and hope at Lake Guntersville State Park. A new venue is officially open for business.

State park officials, volunteers and others celebrated the grand opening of The Gathering Place with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

A previous venue that once stood at the sight was destroyed by the 2011 tornadoes and State Park officials had the vision to rebuild in 2014.

The building can hold around 60 people and is ideal for family meetings, church services and other gatherings.

It's located within the main campground with a lakeside view.

Volunteers and donations played a big part in the rebuilding.

Cg: ron warren/ southern baptist southern relief

" im just proud that we were able to be apart of it and to see this come back and to see it so much better than it was before. Its bigger, nicer and its going to be here for years," said Ron Warren, with the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief.

The volunteer organization coordinated building efforts and completed the build in about a week.

The cost to rent is $500 if you are not staying at the campground and that money goes back into the Alabama State Park funds.