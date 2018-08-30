New traffic lights almost finished in Madison

Construction is going on right now to put up new traffic signals at four different intersections in Madison.

Three of them are on Hughes Road and the other is on County Line Road.

According to the city's engineering department all four intersections should be up and working by the end of September, but they could be turned on in waves as they get finished.

Micah Cleveland lives in Madison and does not like the new lights being put up.

"At least the ones on hughes don't really need them too much, because it's just going to turn into another wall triana where there's more lights than traffic really requires," said Cleveland.

The City of Madison is spending roughly $200,000 per intersection from the city's engineering budget. The goal is to help traffic flow from the streets feeding in to Hughes Rd and to increase safety for those cars entering the road during heavy traffic.

"I wasn't aware they were terribly unsafe to begin with, but I guess safety wise it does make it a little bit easier to make left turns on to Hughes Road," said Cleveland.

People WAAY 31 talked to said getting a safe left hand turn out of these intersections takes them a really long time, so Kody Fisher time out how long it took at one of the intersections during the tail end of rush hour traffic on a Thursday.

Once he got to the stop sign at Hughes Road and Bradford Farms Drive he sat for over a minute behind two cars who were waiting to make a safe left turn.

Once it was his turn he was able to find a gap pretty quickly for a grand total of about 1:25 of waiting, but one person who lives in this neighborhood said it routinely takes him much longer.

Preston Skipworth lives in Madison

"Thirty to forty minutes at least," said Preston Skipworth, "just to get out of the neighborhood," asked Fisher, "Yes sir," said Skipworth, "In the mornings," asked Fisher, "In the mornings," said Skipworth.

Skipworth said he hopes the light cuts down on how long he sits at the intersection.

Cleveland, who will not have to regularly use one of the lights to get on to Hughes Road, is skeptical they will have an overall good impact.

"I always reserve judgement until the facts are in place, but my initial gut reaction is it's just going to get in the way," said Cleveland.

The City of Madison said once the signals are ready to be turned on they will flash for a few days to let people know they are there before being put in to full use.