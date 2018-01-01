New top Bulldog headed to 'The Hill'

Alabama A&M has picked a new head football coach.

Connell Maynor will lead the Bulldogs.



Maynor has more than 20 years experience as a coach and player. He comes to “The Hill” from Hampton University where he spent four seasons as head football coach. Maynor lead the Pirates to a 20-25 record. He guided the team through two winning seasons.

Maynor received a Bachelor of Arts in Recreation Administration from North Carolina A&T State in 1995.

Alabama A&M will hold a news conference to introduce Coach Maynor. That happens Monday, January 22nd at 10:00am in the Ernest L. Knight Complex.