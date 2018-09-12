New study: one in three teens admit they text and drive

A new study of more than 101,000 teen drivers across 35 states revealed 38% of them admit they text while behind the wheel, Autoblog reported. The study also found the number jumps to 50% in states where teens are allowed to get a license or permit at a younger age. South Dakota has the highest rate of texting teens at 64%, while the rate is lowest in Maryland at just 26%. Another interesting discovery was the rate of texting and drive drops among teens who wear their seatbelt.

The authors of the study say this proves tougher laws are needed to make it illegal to used a handheld device behind the wheel, as was recently passed in Georgia.