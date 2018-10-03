New space simulator designed to bring spaceflight to the classroom

A Huntsville man is working to bring the feeling of travelling the stars to local classrooms.

Rob Adams worked with around 30 people over the last two years to develop the Paratus Space Simulator. “Paratus” is Latin for “ready.”

Adams said he got the idea for a simulator that could travel to high school and college classrooms back in 2014 and pitched the idea at a local anime convention two years later.

“[So I] got a booth and just polled everybody who came by about the concept. And all of my concerns were washed away,” Adams said.

The simulator groups a “pilot” with a “navigator” and a “commander” to embark on various missions in a parallel version of our universe, but grounded in our math and science.

Adams said he wanted to keep as much realism in the game as possible.

“Being technically accurate and whatnot lends itself to going to local high schools and community colleges and inspiring those high schoolers and college students to pursue STEM careers,” Adams said.

Adams said they are working to make the simulator as portable as possible so that it can travel to schools with a two-hour radius of Huntsville. And it wouldn’t be travelling by itself.

“So our business model would be to take the simulator into the classroom and have several other stations operational, so when a class of 24 kids came in, three could be in the simulator, three could be observing, and then there would be three other stations,” Adams said.

As the startup is working to complete the initial simulator and get it ready to roll out to local schools, Adams said they are planning to construct 50 simulators over the next three years, which would roll out across highly populated areas in the United States.