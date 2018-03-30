New soccer complex will be built in Huntsville

WAAY 31 learned the Huntsville City Council approved spending almost $5 million to build a soccer complex.



The complex will be built off Drake Avenue at the the former Huntsville City Schools Center for Technology.

Huntsville City Councilman Bill Kling told us the city bought the property from the school system.

Four new soccer fields will be built at the site.

WAAY 31 learned from Kling the current buildings on the property will be demolished.

The 5 million dollar complex will not only have fields, but it will also have a pedestrian bridge and shade pavilion along with two restroom buildings.

"This is good recreation. We have a backlog of people wanting to use a soccer fields. I love the landscaping and investment taking place in West Huntsville. I think this will be good for that neck of the woods," Kling said.

The complex will also have lighting and fences.

The fields will be free to the public, according to Kling.

He told us construction should start this summer. The new soccer fields should be ready as soon as next year.