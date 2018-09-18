Clear
New schools, more staff possible for Madison City Schools

Madison City Schools could be seeing some changes including new schools, new staff, and new requirements for students. WAAY31 sat down with the district superintendent to find out what this could mean to students and parents.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 5:46 PM
Updated: Sep. 18, 2018 6:44 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Tuesday night Madison City Schools celebrated their 20 year anniversary, but also the district superintendent is telling parents what changes could be on the way. Superintendent Parker told us there are a few challenges facing Madison City Schools.

He said the biggest is that in 3 years the district will outgrow the middle schools and elementary schools.

"We've got to add a new elementary and middle school within 3 years," Superintendent Park told WAAY.

The second main issue is the class size to teacher ratio.

"We've got one of the highest, and I'll say this, the worst class size ratios in the state of Alabama," Parker.

He also told us the Pre-Kindergarten programs need to grow.

"We're turning away 150-200 a year because we don't have the space," Parker.

He says the solution is hiring more staff and building more schools.

"If we have to build an elementary, middle and high school it'll be over 200 million dollars," Parker.

Superintendent Parker told WAAY they haven't decided how exactly they will pay for these improvements, but one idea is to add a half-a-cent tax. Madison City Schools will be holding community input on these changes October 3rd at 6pm at Horizon Elementary and October 23rd at 6pm at Heritage Elementary.

