New outdoor warning siren testing schedule

The Madison County Emergency Management Agency changed the schedule to accommodate an alternate test day.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 11:33 AM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 11:34 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

The Outdoor Warning Siren System will be tested on the first Wednesday of the month as usual.

If the test is cancelled due to inclement weather, the test will be scheduled for the second Wednesday of the month at noon.

If there is inclement weather on the second Wednesday, the siren system test will happen on the first Wednesday of the following month as normal.

The new policy does not change siren tests conducted in the Huntsville or Madison city limits within Limestone County.

Those sirens will continue to be tested on the second Monday morning of the month by Limestone County Emergency Management.

