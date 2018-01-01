New mixed-use development coming to Winchester Road

Shops, restaurants and possibly even apartments could be headed to Winchester road.

The new mixed use development will be called Friendship Commons.

The 45 acre development will be located between Naugher and Homer Nance road on Winchester road .

"I think it's great it gives the opportunity to have more out this way without going into Huntsville," Danny Campbell told WAAY 31.

People that live near the future mixed-used development called friendship commons told us they're excited for more businesses to move to the area.

WAAY 31 learned an express car wash is going towards the front of the development.

Colliers International the development property working on the project told us that's only business that's been announced.

"It could be used for apartments, it could be medical use or it could be a combination of all of that," Kyle Collins with Colliers International said.

He told us the Friends family owned the property for the past 100 years and recently decided they want to develop it.

"They want to have a legacy project not only to their family but to the community out there," Collins said.

Since the area is expanding, Collins told us the city and county are working to expand Winchester road to 4 lanes.

"A lot of traffic and people are migrating out in this direction, so 4 lanes would definitely help the flow of traffic," Collins said.

Construction on the project is expected to start this summer and there is no timeline for when all 45 acres will be developed.



