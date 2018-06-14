Clear

New lending libraries in Florence

The four "Little Lending Libraries" were provided by United Way of Northwest Alabama and Florence Arts and Museums.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 11:36 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

The United Way of Northwest Alabama is encouraging Florence kids to borrow a book from one of the four lending library boxes and replace it when he or she is finished with it.

Kids can also replace a borrowed book with another book from home.

There are four boxes around Florence, and they were donated by the Times Daily.

Books have already been donated by the groups Friends of the Library and Success by 6.

The four boxes are located at:

McFarland Park Campground

Pocket Park

Handy Recreation Center

Broadway Recreation Center

