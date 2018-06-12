New housing coming to West Huntsville

As Huntsville makes it climb to take over as the largest city in the state, it comes with an increase in new housing to some areas that haven't seen upgrades in years. West huntsville is being revitalized-- and as more homes are built-- the prices-- are going up.

Scroll for more content...

"It's....A little surprising."

That was Tylee Shelton's reaction when we told him his new next door neighbor could pay close to 300 thousand for their new home.

Shelton has lived in west Huntsville for the past 3 years and tells WAAY 31 there is only one reason people would pay that much to live in this area.

"The location would have to be it...I mean we're in the middle of it all. It will be nice to have a nice neighborhood in the midst of everything too."

District 4 Council Member Bill Kling tells me there are several other projects in the works for new housing in west Huntsville...including adding to what will hopefully become a historic district in the near future.

"The Lowe Mill neighborhood is gonna be having a developer from Nashville come in and build 50 new single family houses and they'll be architecturally compatible with the historic neighborhood. In addition to that over in triana village a developer is gonna come in and build 100 houses 5 times in that area."

Something long time west Huntsville resident, George Allen, thinks could have a lot to do with being so close to a college campus.

"I think that it's got all the potential for it what with the university being so close by and having traveled around a number of places and seeing a lot of universities, there's always a thriving community adjacent to universities."

Along with the new housing there are several new plans for local businesses including bars, restaurants and shops coming to the west Huntsville area within the next few years.