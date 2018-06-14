New hotel slated to open in Downtown Huntsville

A new hotel is coming to Downtown Huntsville.

106 Jefferson Hotel is the Rocket City's first boutique hotel. The location is the former site of Hale Brother's Furniture.

It will feature 117 guest rooms, a restaurant and a rooftop bar. Construction on the six-story property is expected to begin later this year.

106 Jefferson is the third Curio hotel in the Alabama market, with other locations in Birmingham and Mobile.