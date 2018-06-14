A new hotel is coming to Downtown Huntsville.
Scroll for more content...
106 Jefferson Hotel is the Rocket City's first boutique hotel. The location is the former site of Hale Brother's Furniture.
It will feature 117 guest rooms, a restaurant and a rooftop bar. Construction on the six-story property is expected to begin later this year.
106 Jefferson is the third Curio hotel in the Alabama market, with other locations in Birmingham and Mobile.
Related Content
- New hotel slated to open in Downtown Huntsville
- First cycle track opens in downtown Huntsville
- New hotel announced for MidCity Huntsville development
- 3 new restaurants coming to downtown Huntsville
- Expect detours in downtown Huntsville March 27
- First restaurant announced for downtown Huntsville development
- Accused Craigslist cat killer slated to face trial this week
- Downtown Rescue Mission in Huntsville serves holiday meals
- Downtown Huntsville New Years Eve party prepares for cold weather
- Huntsville church, Downtown Rescue Mission filling up due to cold