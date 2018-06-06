New hotel announced for MidCity Huntsville development

MidCity Huntsville continued adding businesses to its lineup with the addition of a new hotel coming in 2019.

Scroll for more content...

MidCity developer RCP Companies announced Wednesday that a Marriott's Aloft Hotel would be built at the south end of MidCity Drive, in the epicenter of the area known as The Pointe.

The six-story hotel will be the tallest building on the main street, according to the developers.

Aloft Hotels describes itself as having "jet-setting style and a vibrant social scene at an affordable price." The hotel would also have a lounge, pool table, bar and cafe, according to the developers.

The hotel will be managed by Huntsville-based Yedla Management Company. Yedla manages several Marriott and Hampton Inn hotels in north Alabama and also will run the AC Hotel by Marriott in downtown's City Centre development.

Construction on Aloft is expected to begin later this year, with the hotel opening in late 2019.

MidCity, located near University Drive and Research Park Boulevard, has several other businesses lined up. TopGolf is open at the site. Dave and Busters and High Pointe Climbing also have plans to build at MidCity, along with the restaurants Wahlburgers and Rascal Flatt's.