New home in Decatur houses women struggling with homelessness



A Decatur woman has recently opened short term housing for women and children in need. Whille the home has only been open for three weeks, it has already started to change the lives of five women.

"It is a blessing to be here," said Glenda Banks, one of the women staying at Home of Grace in Decatur.

Home of Grace all began as just a vision for founder, Kenya Congress. Now, this home in Decatur is the first step for five fearless women and two children.

"I have a program I can offer them and all they have to do is be ready for change," Congress said.

For Home of Grace's seven residents, the road prior road -- wasn't easy.

"We [were] staying in the park, we were staying in the car, friends put us up in a motel, we was sleeping in a tent," said Banks.

Resident Ashley Shelton, said she also knows the struggle.

"I've struggled on and off with drugs since I was 15," Shelton said.

Home of grace has only been open for three weeks -- but has already helped these ladies on their journey to finding homes, jobs and learning to balance money among many life skills.

Congress says the program is three to six months -- and along the way will help women who stay

at the home -- a home she renovated before any of the current tenants moved in.

Now, one by one, these women say, they are picking up the pieces.

"We just act like a big old happy family here," Banks said.

"I have a 13 year old and a two year old, and my mom currently has custody of them so

I came to Home of Grace to get them and be the mom God intended me to be," Shelton said.

Congress began her involvement in the homeless community by becoming involved at her local church -- and she felt creating a home for women in need was her calling all along. Now she says her dreams are helping others, too.

"Just to be here now, I'm overjoyed," Congress said.

Congress say she still has room for four more women and their children.