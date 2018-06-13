New garbage collection route added in Hampton Cove area

The City of Huntsville's Sanitation Department is adding a new trash pickup route in East Huntsville to manage neighborhood growth in the Hampton Cove area.

Residents affected by the change will have their household trash and yard waste collection day moved from Tuesday to Monday. The change will go into effect on Monday, June 18. Recycle pickup schedules will remain the same.

City officials said cans should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on the designated pickup day.

Streets affected by the change include the following roads:

Arborshade Trace SE

Ashlar Trail SE

Blossom Park Drive SE

Bridgette Lane SE

Chantry Place SE

Cherry Tree Road SE *

Cobble Drive SE

Cobble Farms Drive SE

Cove Cross Road SE

Dry Stone Circle SE

Essingler Drive SE *

Field Chase Road SE

Flint Mill Run SE

Goose Ridge Drive SE

Greenway Circle SE

Laurel Cove Way SE

Little Cove Road SE *

Longshadow Way SE

Magnolia Leaf Circle SE

Magnolia Park Drive SE

Meadow Creek Circle SE

Mossy Rock Road SE

Nantucket Circle SE

Old Barn Circle SE

Old Gate Lane SE

Pasture View Lane SE

Rock Fence Road SE

Rocky Meadows Road SE

Sandstone Street SE

Shaney Drive SE

Slate Stone Way SE

Stone Path Lane SE

Stonewall Road SE

Terrica Drive SE

Trail Meadow Drive SE

Twelvestones Road SE

Wade Road SE *

Wellstone Lane SE

* Denotes roads that continue beyond Huntsville City limits into Madison County. Officials said the schedule change does not impact County collection.