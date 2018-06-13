New garbage collection route added in Hampton Cove area

The City of Huntsville's Sanitation Department is adding a new trash pickup route in East Huntsville to manage neighborhood growth in the Hampton Cove area.
Residents affected by the change will have their household trash and yard waste collection day moved from Tuesday to Monday. The change will go into effect on Monday, June 18. Recycle pickup schedules will remain the same.
City officials said cans should be placed curbside by 7 a.m. on the designated pickup day.
Streets affected by the change include the following roads:
Arborshade Trace SE
Ashlar Trail SE
Blossom Park Drive SE
Bridgette Lane SE
Chantry Place SE
Cherry Tree Road SE *
Cobble Drive SE
Cobble Farms Drive SE
Cove Cross Road SE
Dry Stone Circle SE
Essingler Drive SE *
Field Chase Road SE
Flint Mill Run SE
Goose Ridge Drive SE
Greenway Circle SE
Laurel Cove Way SE
Little Cove Road SE *
Longshadow Way SE
Magnolia Leaf Circle SE
Magnolia Park Drive SE
Meadow Creek Circle SE
Mossy Rock Road SE
Nantucket Circle SE
Old Barn Circle SE
Old Gate Lane SE
Pasture View Lane SE
Rock Fence Road SE
Rocky Meadows Road SE
Sandstone Street SE
Shaney Drive SE
Slate Stone Way SE
Stone Path Lane SE
Stonewall Road SE
Terrica Drive SE
Trail Meadow Drive SE
Twelvestones Road SE
Wade Road SE *
Wellstone Lane SE
* Denotes roads that continue beyond Huntsville City limits into Madison County. Officials said the schedule change does not impact County collection.
