New flu vaccine and treatment on the way

With flu season almost here, researchers are looking into new strategies for both prevention and treatment of the contagious virus. WAAY31 learned more about a potential new vaccine to prevent the flu and a new treatment option for those who may get it.

Lauren Reed is a mother of two and wishes there was one shot that would protect all of us from all flu strains.

“I would dramatically prefer one shot than the disruption of getting sick,” Reed said.

That's exactly what researchers are working toward, a universal flu vaccine, that protects and attacks all strains of the virus.

Deborah Fuller from the University of Washington's Department of Microbiology is creating a gene gun, a new device to inject genetically engineered DNA into your skin cells in an effort to make the cells resistant to all strains of the flu.

“We put the DNA encoded on small one-micron size gold particles, and those gold particles are accelerated by a gene gun at high velocity, and then transferred into the cells of the skin,” Fuller said.

Fuller says it could take 10 years until the gene gun and the universal vaccine are available to the public. But this season, if you do get the flu, a new treatment could be on the way. Researchers are studying a new anti-viral drug called Baloxavir, that has shown one dose is all that is needed to reduce flu-like symptoms.

"The difference is giving one dose in compare to what we used to give 5 days course Tamiflu for example," Dr. Ali Hassoun, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Huntsville Hospital said.

In June, the FDA decided to consider this drug for priority review because of its potential to impact victims of the flu and a decision to make it available to the public is expected in December. The price for the drug has not been announced but because it is brand new, it could come with a hefty price tag.

"My experience, in general with all new medication, usually when it comes, it comes to be very very expensive," Dr. Hassoun said.

If approved, Baloxavir would be the first flu treatment that attacks the virus in a new way in almost 20 years. The drug was created in Japan and was approved in February.